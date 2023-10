A Texas principal was arrested after paddling a student. Now, he's back at work Corporal punishment is still legal in public schools in 16 states. In Texas, a principal was arrested after hitting a child with a wooden paddle. He's now back on the job. The community supports him.

Education A Texas principal was arrested after paddling a student. Now, he's back at work A Texas principal was arrested after paddling a student. Now, he's back at work Listen · 5:13 5:13 Corporal punishment is still legal in public schools in 16 states. In Texas, a principal was arrested after hitting a child with a wooden paddle. He's now back on the job. The community supports him. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor