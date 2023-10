Wastewater reveals which viruses are actually circulating and causing colds While COVID, flu and RSV remain the big three of respiratory illnesses in the U.S., researchers are getting a clearer picture of other circulating viruses with wastewater surveillance.

Health Wastewater reveals which viruses are actually circulating and causing colds Wastewater reveals which viruses are actually circulating and causing colds Audio will be available later today. While COVID, flu and RSV remain the big three of respiratory illnesses in the U.S., researchers are getting a clearer picture of other circulating viruses with wastewater surveillance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor