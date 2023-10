Egypt's role as war continues in the Gaza Strip Egypt is a key player in any attempts to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas. Its leaders worry Israel is trying to force refugees into the Sinai.

World Egypt's role as war continues in the Gaza Strip Egypt's role as war continues in the Gaza Strip Listen · 4:53 4:53 Egypt is a key player in any attempts to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas. Its leaders worry Israel is trying to force refugees into the Sinai. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor