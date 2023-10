Biden admin says getting Americans out of Gaza is a priority, but timeline is unclear NPR's Asma Khalid talks with John Kirby, spokesman with the White House National Security Council, about what the U.S. can do now, as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to unravel.

World Biden admin says getting Americans out of Gaza is a priority, but timeline is unclear Biden admin says getting Americans out of Gaza is a priority, but timeline is unclear Listen · 4:06 4:06 NPR's Asma Khalid talks with John Kirby, spokesman with the White House National Security Council, about what the U.S. can do now, as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to unravel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor