Fresh Air Best Of: Jada Pinkett Smith / Keegan-Michael Key Best Of: Jada Pinkett Smith / Keegan-Michael Key Listen · 48:52 48:52 Jada Pinkett Smith spoke with Tonya Mosley about growing up in Baltimore, her career in Hollywood, and her friendship with Tupac.



Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Justin Torres' long awaited second novel, Blackouts, which has been shortlisted for the National Book Award.



Also, we'll hear from Keegan-Michael Key. Along with Jordan Peele, Key was half of the sketch comedy duo Key & Peele. He's now co-written The History of Sketch Comedy.