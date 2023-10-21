Accessibility links
James Patterson talks writing stories and fighting Norman Mailer : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! James Patterson, the best selling author in the world, joins panelists Alzo Slade, Faith Salie, and Matt Rogers to talk about feuds, fights, outlines, and airports.

James Patterson signing books in New York City
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
James Patterson is the best selling author in the world. Honestly, he may be the best selling author in all of history, apart from God. He's written more than 60 New York Times bestsellers, in every genre – thriller, mystery, romance, and young adult, and he's collaborated with many different authors, including Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton. His latest is Twelve Months To Live, written with Mike Lupica, and he joins us to talk about feuds, fights, outlines, and airports.