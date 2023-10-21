Fresh Air Weekend: Jada Pinkett Smith; Keegan-Michael Key

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Tran /AFP via Getty Images Michael Tran /AFP via Getty Images

For Jada Pinkett Smith, it's all lessons, not regrets: In a new memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith writes about her marriage to Will Smith, about how she charted a course from Baltimore to Hollywood, and about her close friendship with rapper Tupac Shakur.

'Blackouts' is an ingenious deathbed conversation between two friends: More than a decade after his debut, We the Animals, Justin Torres returns with a novel that centers on a deathbed conversation between two friends about the distortions and erasures of queer history.

Keegan-Michael Key breaks down how he sets up a joke: The Key & Peele and Schmigadoon! star explains why he loves sketch comedy — watching it, performing it and writing about it. His book, with writing partner Elle Key, is The History of Sketch Comedy.

