Week in politics: Speaker nominee drops out; Biden asks Congress for military aid Another Republican nominee for speaker of the House of Representatives dropped out. And President Biden tries to galvanize support for aid for two wars.

Politics Week in politics: Speaker nominee drops out; Biden asks Congress for military aid Week in politics: Speaker nominee drops out; Biden asks Congress for military aid Listen · 4:08 4:08 Another Republican nominee for speaker of the House of Representatives dropped out. And President Biden tries to galvanize support for aid for two wars. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor