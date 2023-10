'Killers of the Flower Moon' is helping some Osage citizens to grapple with their past Osage citizens in Oklahoma see the release of "Killers of the Flower Moon" as a way to embrace trauma in their past. Dozens of tribal members were murdered in the 1920s for their oil-rich land.

Movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is helping some Osage citizens to grapple with their past 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is helping some Osage citizens to grapple with their past Listen · 5:08 5:08 Osage citizens in Oklahoma see the release of "Killers of the Flower Moon" as a way to embrace trauma in their past. Dozens of tribal members were murdered in the 1920s for their oil-rich land. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor