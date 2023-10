The U.S. economy is showing strong growth despite high interest rates The U.S. economy remains remarkably resilient, despite a sharp rise in interest rates. Mortgage rates are at their highest level in more than two decades.

Economy The U.S. economy is showing strong growth despite high interest rates The U.S. economy is showing strong growth despite high interest rates Listen · 3:39 3:39 The U.S. economy remains remarkably resilient, despite a sharp rise in interest rates. Mortgage rates are at their highest level in more than two decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor