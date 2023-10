There are fears of militant groups in Hezbollah entering the war NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Mohanad Hage Ali, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, about the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah's role in the current conflict.

Middle East There are fears of militant groups in Hezbollah entering the war There are fears of militant groups in Hezbollah entering the war Listen · 4:26 4:26 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Mohanad Hage Ali, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, about the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah's role in the current conflict. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor