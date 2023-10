A family in Venezuela prepares to leave for the U.S. Millions of Venezuelans have left their country to escape authoritarian rule and economic collapse. We tell the story of one family headed to the U.S.

Latin America A family in Venezuela prepares to leave for the U.S. A family in Venezuela prepares to leave for the U.S. Listen · 4:39 4:39 Millions of Venezuelans have left their country to escape authoritarian rule and economic collapse. We tell the story of one family headed to the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor