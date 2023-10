Flag football will be an Olympic sport at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles Flag football has long been a staple for gym classes in the U.S. Now it's hitting the big time. It'll be an Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles summer games.

