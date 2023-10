Peace activists in Israel speak about their hopes for the end of war NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Israeli peace activists Sally Abed, who is also Palestinian, and Alon-Lee Green, of the group Standing Together, about their hopes for the conflict in Gaza.

Middle East Peace activists in Israel speak about their hopes for the end of war Peace activists in Israel speak about their hopes for the end of war Listen · 7:13 7:13 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Israeli peace activists Sally Abed, who is also Palestinian, and Alon-Lee Green, of the group Standing Together, about their hopes for the conflict in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor