Putin sees Israel-Hamas war as opportunity for geopolitical power shift Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the U.S. for this latest outbreak of Israel-Gaza violence as he tries to consolidate a growing anti-Western alliance of nations.

World Putin sees Israel-Hamas war as opportunity for geopolitical power shift Putin sees Israel-Hamas war as opportunity for geopolitical power shift Listen · 3:32 3:32 Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the U.S. for this latest outbreak of Israel-Gaza violence as he tries to consolidate a growing anti-Western alliance of nations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor