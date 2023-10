Jim Jordan's bid fails, list of House speaker nominee contenders grows After Jim Jordan's failure to win the speakership Republicans in the House remain divided in their efforts to elect a new House speaker.

Politics Jim Jordan's bid fails, list of House speaker nominee contenders grows Jim Jordan's bid fails, list of House speaker nominee contenders grows Listen · 4:14 4:14 After Jim Jordan's failure to win the speakership Republicans in the House remain divided in their efforts to elect a new House speaker. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor