Politics Plea deals pose threat to Trump in election case Plea deals pose threat to Trump in election case Listen · 7:32 7:32 Two high-profile co-defendants of former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference criminal case have taken plea deals, making the prosecutors case against Trump perhaps stronger.