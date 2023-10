For kids studying music with bad or broken instruments, one group steps in to help Music students in public schools often play with bad or broken instruments, so one group in New York set out to fix that.

Education For kids studying music with bad or broken instruments, one group steps in to help For kids studying music with bad or broken instruments, one group steps in to help Listen · 3:08 3:08 Music students in public schools often play with bad or broken instruments, so one group in New York set out to fix that. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor