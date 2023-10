Who governs the West Bank? Understanding Palestinian political leadership NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks former Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salam Fayyad about the leadership of and divisions within Palestinian political factions.

Middle East Who governs the West Bank? Understanding Palestinian political leadership Who governs the West Bank? Understanding Palestinian political leadership Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks former Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salam Fayyad about the leadership of and divisions within Palestinian political factions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor