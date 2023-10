The surprising history of the Kingsmen song 'Louie Louie' This year is the 60th anniversary of the Kingsmen's recording, "Louie Louie." The song has a surprising backstory.

Music How a universally recognized Kingsmen song "Louie Louie" came to be How a universally recognized Kingsmen song "Louie Louie" came to be Audio will be available later today. This year is the 60th anniversary of the Kingsmen's recording, "Louie Louie." The song has a surprising backstory. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor