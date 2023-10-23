Mitt Romney's Reckoning : Fresh Air Atlantic staff writer McKay Coppins shares a moderate Republican's startling account of dysfunction in the Senate, and the dangerous drift toward extremism in the GOP voting base. Coppins spent countless hours with Utah Senator Mitt Romney, reflecting on his long career that includes a term as governor of Massachusetts and two runs for the White House. Romney, who's not seeking re-election, gave McKay hundreds of pages of personal journals, private correspondence and emails detailing his interactions with other political actors, including Donald Trump, and sharing candid opinions about his experiences. The result is McKay's new biography: Romney: A Reckoning.

