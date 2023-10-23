Accessibility links
Best Of: What Is Cultivated Meat? : 1A Cultivated meat is green-lit in the U.S. That's meat grown in a lab.

Two food technology companies — UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat — are letting people try their cultivated meat. But you can't grab any off grocery shelves quite yet. For now, it's available to the public at Bar Crenn in San Francisco and China Chilcano in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service approved their labels and the Food and Drug Administration left with no questions after they did a pre-market consultation with the companies on their product.

We discuss how this meat is grown and its potential impact on the meat industry.

1A

Listen · 34:01
A nugget made from lab-grown chicken meat is seen during a media presentation in Singapore, the first country to allow the sale of meat created without slaughtering any animals. NICHOLAS YEO/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A nugget made from lab-grown chicken meat is seen during a media presentation in Singapore, the first country to allow the sale of meat created without slaughtering any animals.

Instead of sending animals to the slaughterhouse, meats are grown from animal stem cells.

Meat production without factory farming has some wondering about the possibilities it could have for future food production.

How exactly is the meat grown? What would it take to increase production? How would it impact the food industry?

