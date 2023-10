The majority party should vote as a majority, Rep. Flood says about speaker vote NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska about the quest for a new House speaker, and what it will take to unite a divided Republican conference behind one candidate.

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska about the quest for a new House speaker, and what it will take to unite a divided Republican conference behind one candidate.