The House is without a speaker, nearly 3 weeks after Kevin McCarthy was ousted House Republicans are trying once again to nominate a new speaker to lead the chamber. A candidate forum is planned for Monday.

Politics The House is without a speaker, nearly 3 weeks after Kevin McCarthy was ousted The House is without a speaker, nearly 3 weeks after Kevin McCarthy was ousted Listen · 3:42 3:42 House Republicans are trying once again to nominate a new speaker to lead the chamber. A candidate forum is planned for Monday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor