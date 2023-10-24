#2390: Just a Little Kick : The Best of Car Talk Like Rita from Colorado, many of us have resorted to the 'Arthur Fonzarelli Method'(a precisely measured smack or kick) to 'persuade' an old car to work. But unlike Rita, most of us would only do that to our own cars. Find out how much jail time you get in Colorado for felony car abuse on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2390: Just a Little Kick #2390: Just a Little Kick Listen · 34:41 34:41 Like Rita from Colorado, many of us have resorted to the 'Arthur Fonzarelli Method'(a precisely measured smack or kick) to 'persuade' an old car to work. But unlike Rita, most of us would only do that to our own cars. Find out how much jail time you get in Colorado for felony car abuse on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor