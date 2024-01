The Accusations That Sent Charlie Chaplin Into Exile : Fresh Air Author Scott Eyman explains how silent film actor Charlie Chaplin was smeared in the press, scandalized for his affairs with young women, condemned for his alleged communist ties and banned from returning to the U.S. His book is Charlie Chaplin vs. America.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews The Rolling Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds.

Fresh Air The Accusations That Sent Charlie Chaplin Into Exile The Accusations That Sent Charlie Chaplin Into Exile Listen · 47:36 47:36 Author Scott Eyman explains how silent film actor Charlie Chaplin was smeared in the press, scandalized for his affairs with young women, condemned for his alleged communist ties and banned from returning to the U.S. His book is Charlie Chaplin vs. America.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews The Rolling Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor