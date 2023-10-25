Werner Herzog : Fresh Air Herzog reflects on the curiosity that's fueled his career in the new memoir, Every Man for Himself and God Against All. The filmmaker and writer is drawn to extremes: extreme characters, extreme settings, extreme scenarios. But don't mistake him for a mad man like some of his film subjects: "You have to control what is wild in you. You have to be disciplined. And people think I'm the wild guy out there but I'm a disciplined professional," he tells Terry Gross.



Later, Lloyd Schwartz reviews new releases that celebrate the late opera star Maria Callas's singing and acting.

Fresh Air Werner Herzog Werner Herzog Listen · 46:36 46:36 Herzog reflects on the curiosity that's fueled his career in the new memoir, Every Man for Himself and God Against All. The filmmaker and writer is drawn to extremes: extreme characters, extreme settings, extreme scenarios. But don't mistake him for a mad man like some of his film subjects: "You have to control what is wild in you. You have to be disciplined. And people think I'm the wild guy out there but I'm a disciplined professional," he tells Terry Gross.



Later, Lloyd Schwartz reviews new releases that celebrate the late opera star Maria Callas's singing and acting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor