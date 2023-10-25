The State Of Israeli Politics

Enlarge this image toggle caption Amir Levy/Getty Images Amir Levy/Getty Images

Benjamin Netanyahu campaigned to be Israel's prime minister on the promise that he'd keep Israel safe.

Now, as the leader of one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history, he's tasked with shepherding Israel through a crisis after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas — the militant and political group that rules Gaza — killed more than 1,400 people.

A poll in the Ma'ariv newspaper suggests up to 80% of Israelis believe Netanyahu must take responsibility for the security failures that led to the October 7th attack.

The country was already facing internal upheaval as Netanyahu's government pushed to overhaul the judiciary system.

With a new unity government in place to respond to the war, how might Israel's politics evolve?

The Economist's Gregg Carlstrom, The Forward's Laura E. Adkins, and Senior Analyst on Israel-Palestine for the International Crisis Group Mairav Zonszein join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.