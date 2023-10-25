America's Second City has come in first for an honor it might not want: rats

America's Second City has come in first for an honor it might not want - rats. According to pest control company Orkin, Chicago has earned the top spot on its annual list of America's rattiest cities, beating out LA and New York, which came in second and third. Orkin says the rankings are based on its treatment demand data for residential and commercial properties. The company, though, has no data, however, for the rat race of life, and rats to that.

