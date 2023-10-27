Spy Novelist (And Former Spy) John Le Carré : Fresh Air The author of such spy novels as The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Night Manager is the subject of a new documentary by Errol Morris called The Pigeon Tunnel. It features the final interviews with le Carré who died in 2020. It details his life as a writer and his earlier work as a spy for Britain's domestic and foreign intelligence services. We'll listen back to the interviews Terry Gross recorded with him in 1989 and 2017.



Also, Justin Chang reviews Alexander Payne's new comedy film The Holdovers.

Fresh Air Spy Novelist (And Former Spy) John Le Carré Spy Novelist (And Former Spy) John Le Carré Listen · 46:22 46:22 The author of such spy novels as The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Night Manager is the subject of a new documentary by Errol Morris called The Pigeon Tunnel. It features the final interviews with le Carré who died in 2020. It details his life as a writer and his earlier work as a spy for Britain's domestic and foreign intelligence services. We'll listen back to the interviews Terry Gross recorded with him in 1989 and 2017.



Also, Justin Chang reviews Alexander Payne's new comedy film The Holdovers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor