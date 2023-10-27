The News Roundup For October 27

After three weeks of a vacancy, and multiple failed candidates, House Republicans finally have their speaker: Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson. Johnson took the lead in filing a brief in a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his voting record shows opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Fallout of the conflict between Israel and Hamas is spilling onto campuses here in the U.S. Students at universities across the country are protesting Israel's siege of Gaza.

Ford and the United Auto Workers Union have reached a tentative deal that would see an end to the strike end and a pay raise for the union members.

Meanwhile, Israel prepares for a ground war, the humanitarian situation in Gaza grows worse by the day. Palestinians in Gaza are quickly running out of food and water, and the healthcare system has collapsed.

The U.S. is bolstering its military presence in the Middle East. The Pentagon says troops are going to strictly provide medical and tactical support.

And Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was removed from his position two months after he was last seen in public.

1A Guest Host Amna Nawaz of the PBS NewsHour helps guide us through the biggest headlines of the week.

