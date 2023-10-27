Hearing Celine Dion might be a fun way to start your day — or maybe not

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

CELINE DION: (Singing) You're here...

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Hearing Celine Dion might be a fun way to start your day, but for residents of Porirua, New Zealand, "My Heart Will Go On" won't stop, well, going on. People have been blasting the song on speakers as part of a game to see who can play a Celine Dion power ballad the loudest. Residents have started a petition to ban the game, but for now, it will go on.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

DION: (Singing) Forever this way...

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION.

