Middle East Communications in Gaza black out as Israel proceeds operations on the ground Communications in Gaza black out as Israel proceeds operations on the ground Listen · 4:53 4:53 Israel has expanded air strikes and ground operations in Gaza, knocking out communications for residents there — as the violence spirals nearly three weeks after the Hamas attack in Israel.