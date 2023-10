Economic numbers show Americans are on a spending kick. How long can that keep up? Americans opened their wallets again in September, spending freely on cars, concert tickets and more. Income didn't keep pace with spending, though, raising questions about how long it can continue.

Economy Economic numbers show Americans are on a spending kick. How long can that keep up? Economic numbers show Americans are on a spending kick. How long can that keep up? Listen · 3:41 3:41 Americans opened their wallets again in September, spending freely on cars, concert tickets and more. Income didn't keep pace with spending, though, raising questions about how long it can continue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor