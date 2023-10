Sam Bankman-Fried takes big risk with court testimony Sam Bankman-Fried is taking the stand in his own defense, in a massive gamble to avoid prison. In the first day of testimony, the disgraced FTX founder sought to pin blame on others.

Business Sam Bankman-Fried takes big risk with court testimony Sam Bankman-Fried takes big risk with court testimony Listen · 3:47 3:47 Sam Bankman-Fried is taking the stand in his own defense, in a massive gamble to avoid prison. In the first day of testimony, the disgraced FTX founder sought to pin blame on others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor