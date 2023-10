Some Jewish American peace activists pay a personal price for backing ceasefire Jewish Americans who are critical of how Israel and the U.S. are responding to Hamas' attack say they're being ostracized by the mainstream U.S. Jewish community.

Middle East Some Jewish American peace activists pay a personal price for backing ceasefire Some Jewish American peace activists pay a personal price for backing ceasefire 4:28 Jewish Americans who are critical of how Israel and the U.S. are responding to Hamas' attack say they're being ostracized by the mainstream U.S. Jewish community. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor