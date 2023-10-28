Best Of: Werner Herzog / Greta Lee : Fresh Air Werner Herzog talks with Terry Gross about the curiosity that's fueled his career. The filmmaker and writer is drawn to extremes: extreme characters, extreme settings, extreme scenarios. His new memoir is Every Man for Himself and God Against All.



Fresh Air Best Of: Werner Herzog / Greta Lee Best Of: Werner Herzog / Greta Lee Listen · 49:07 49:07 Werner Herzog talks with Terry Gross about the curiosity that's fueled his career. The filmmaker and writer is drawn to extremes: extreme characters, extreme settings, extreme scenarios. His new memoir is Every Man for Himself and God Against All.



Ken Tucker reviews the new album from The Rolling Stones.



In Past Lives, Greta Lee stars as a playwright caught between two men she loves. Lee says the film allowed her to explore the immigrant experience in a way that felt vulnerable — and personal. She spoke with Ann Marie Baldonado.