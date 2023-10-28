Accessibility links
Oscar-winning lyricist Bernie Taupin talks about his new memoir and Elton John : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This week, Bernie Taupin joins guest host Peter Grosz and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Zainab Johnson, and Paula Poundstone to talk about his new memoir Scattershot

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Oscar-winning lyricist Bernie Taupin talks about his new memoir and Elton John

Oscar-winning lyricist Bernie Taupin talks about his new memoir and Elton John

Listen · 47:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908160/1209205218" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Bernie Taupin in Los Angeles, California
Enlarge this image
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Bernie Taupin in Los Angeles, California
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Bernie Taupin first started writing lyrics for Elton John when they were both teenagers and they've collaborated on over 30 albums since then. He's also written for Alice Cooper, Heart, and Jefferson Starship; he's collaborated on movie soundtracks and Broadway musicals; won an Oscar; and even won a Peter, the award guest host Peter Grosz personally bestow upon people who he thinks are as amazing as they are intimidating. But, can he win our quiz?