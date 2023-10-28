Accessibility links
Bernie Taupin plays Not My Job on NPR's 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" This week, guest host Peter Grosz talks with Oscar-winning lyricist Bernie Taupin about his new memoir Scattershot. Then, he tries to answer our questions about burn-y topping: hot condiments.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

'Wait Wait' for October 28, 2023: With Not My Job guest Bernie Taupin

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Peter Grosz, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bernie Taupin and panelists Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden and Zainab Johnson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Bernie Taupin in Los Angeles
Enlarge this image
Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images
Bernie Taupin in Los Angeles
Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images

Who's Bill This Time
Mr. Nobody Takes the Gavel; Costumes On Strike; Handwriting Test

Panel Questions
Too Many Mollusks

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about speakers in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz famed lyricist Bernie Taupin on Burn-y Toppings
Legendary lyricist and songwriting partner of Elton John, Bernie Taupin, plays our game about spicy condiments called, "Bernie Taupin, how about some Burn-y Toppings?"

Panel Questions
NASA Needs A Can Opener; Feel Better With Queen

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Shining Mammals; Four-Legged Lawn Mowers; Sleeping On Antiques

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the surprisingly popular costume this Halloween.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!