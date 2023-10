About 150 women are giving birth in Gaza each day with no clean water or electricity Approximately 50,000 women are pregnant in Gaza's population of 2.2 million and 150 of them give birth each day. Medical care and clean water are dire needs, says the UN population agency

Approximately 50,000 women are pregnant in Gaza's population of 2.2 million and 150 of them give birth each day. Medical care and clean water are dire needs, says the UN population agency