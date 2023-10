Israel's war with Gaza is putting global energy markets at risk NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Karen Young of the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University about the energy implications of Israel's war against Hamas.

Energy Israel's war with Gaza is putting global energy markets at risk Israel's war with Gaza is putting global energy markets at risk Listen · 4:44 4:44 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Karen Young of the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University about the energy implications of Israel's war against Hamas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor