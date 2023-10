A 75-year-old rodeo cowboy is being inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame J.C. Trujillo, 75, got rodeo fever at age six when he won $10 in a calf riding competition. He went on to become a world champion and is being inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame.

