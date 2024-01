How A Black Socialite Raised Millions For Civil Rights : Fresh Air Historian Tanisha Ford tells Tonya Mosley the story of Harlem activist Mollie Moon, credited with raising millions to build economic and racial equality in the U.S. Ford's new book is Our Secret Society.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews Alice McDermott's new novel, Absolution.

