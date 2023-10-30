Accessibility links
What's Next For Mike Johnson And Donald Trump? : 1A All 220 House Republicans present voted for Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson as the body's next speaker. He was the fourth candidate put forward by the GOP in the three weeks since they ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's legal issues continue to mount. His daughter, Ivanka, as well as his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., will soon have to testify in a New York civil case concerning financial fraud.

This is one of several cases Trump is facing, including allegations that he sought to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia and that he mishandled classified documents at his club in Florida.

We discuss all the latest and take a closer look at what's on the new speaker's agenda in terms of legislation.

1A

Listen · 32:24
  • Download
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan courthouse during the trial for his civil fraud case at New York State Supreme Court in New York City. Pool/Getty Images hide caption

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan courthouse during the trial for his civil fraud case at New York State Supreme Court in New York City.

