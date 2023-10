four victims were deaf. Four of the eight people who died Wednesday at a bar and billiards hall in Lewiston were deaf. A prominent American Sign Language interpreter was among those killed.

4 members of Maine's deaf community were killed in Lewiston mass shooting

Four of the eight people who died Wednesday at a bar and billiards hall in Lewiston were deaf. A prominent American Sign Language interpreter was among those killed.