Flavor Flav sings the national anthem at the NBA's Hawks-Bucks game The Public Enemy rapper surprised fans by singing the anthem at Sunday night's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. He posted on X that singing the anthem had been on his bucket list.

Music News Flavor Flav sings the national anthem at the NBA's Hawks-Bucks game Flavor Flav sings the national anthem at the NBA's Hawks-Bucks game Listen · 0:30 0:30 The Public Enemy rapper surprised fans by singing the anthem at Sunday night's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. He posted on X that singing the anthem had been on his bucket list. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor