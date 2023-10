Remembering 'Friends' star Matthew Perry who has died at age 54 Colleagues and friends remember actor Matthew Perry. The Friends star died Saturday after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. The medical examiner has not yet confirmed the cause of death.

