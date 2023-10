With Gaza borders sealed, there's much we don't know about what's happening inside NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Tirana Hassan, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Middle East With Gaza borders sealed, there's much we don't know about what's happening inside With Gaza borders sealed, there's much we don't know about what's happening inside Listen · 6:00 6:00 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Tirana Hassan, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor