For 30 years, these Colorado skiers have been on the season's first chairlift ride For 30 years, a pair of ski fanatics in Colorado have prided themselves on being on the first chair to head up the slopes every winter. It takes a lot of strategy.

Culture For 30 years, these Colorado skiers have been on the season's first chairlift ride For 30 years, these Colorado skiers have been on the season's first chairlift ride Listen · 2:32 2:32 For 30 years, a pair of ski fanatics in Colorado have prided themselves on being on the first chair to head up the slopes every winter. It takes a lot of strategy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor