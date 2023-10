Her child was killed in the Uvalde shooting last year. Now, she's running for mayor NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in the Uvalde shooting, about her campaign for mayor.

Politics Her child was killed in the Uvalde shooting last year. Now, she's running for mayor Her child was killed in the Uvalde shooting last year. Now, she's running for mayor Listen · 8:06 8:06 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in the Uvalde shooting, about her campaign for mayor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor